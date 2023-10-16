The Leeton Eagles were able to make the perfect start to their MIA League Women's title defence with a 15-point win over Griffith to start the season.
It was an even start to the game, with the sides trading baskets in the opening stages before Leeton was able to break away in the back end of the first quarter to take a nine-point lead into the first break.
The Eagles ball movement had been a bit more clinical, and they were able to move out to a 15-point lead, heading into halftime up 36-22.
The margin remained around that point until, once again, Leeton was able to break away further to take a 17-point lead into the final change.
The Eagles continued to press home their advantage in the final quarter to walk away with a 65-40 win to start the season.
Tamika Rourke was the standout for the Eagles, scoring 20 points, and was praised by coach Josh Clyne.
"She is really in her prime at the moment," he said.
"She is fit and fast and is such a good finisher with plenty of confidence. It's a real plus to have her in the side."
While happy his side was able to start their season with a victory, Clyne knows there is plenty of room for improvement.
"It was good to get the win, but it was pretty scrappy, to be honest," he said.
"We expected that because we haven't had much cohesion or numbers at training, so I think that sort of showed out on court.
"Offence was a little bit off with timing and that sort of thing. Defensively, I thought we were okay in patches, but there are still improvements that can be made.
"We got quite a few steals, which made it easier, and we were always in front, but they certainly pushed us at times."
Meanwhile, it was a tough start to the season for the Men's side, who fell to a 98-61 defeat at the hands of the Demons.
The Eagles were their own worst enemies at times, with Jaxson Ryan and Nate Fletcher both fouled out while Blake Ryan was ejected after two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls. Tallis McMillan was a shining light for the Eagles side as he top-scored with 22 points.
Leeton will return home this weekend to take on West Wyalong.
