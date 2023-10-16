The Irrigator

Leeton Eagles start MIA League Women's season with win over Griffith

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 16 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:47am
The Leeton Eagles were able to make the perfect start to their MIA League Women's title defence with a 15-point win over Griffith to start the season.

