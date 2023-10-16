The Irrigator

Leeton's annual Chill and Grill event brought over 2000 people to enjoy food and music

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Chill and Grill 2023 brought plenty of smiling faces out to enjoy a day of food and fun. Picture supplied.
Leeton's annual Chill and Grill brought thousands out to Mountford Park for a day of food and music, with businesses selling out and attendees enjoying themselves immensely.

