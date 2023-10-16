Leeton's annual Chill and Grill brought thousands out to Mountford Park for a day of food and music, with businesses selling out and attendees enjoying themselves immensely.
The celebration on October 14 kicked off at 2pm at Mountford Park, with plenty of food stalls adorning the park while cooking demonstrations and music kept everyone entertained.
Kids enjoyed tours on the classic Lions train, along with face painting, bubbles and the playground as a background, while there was plenty for parents to enjoy as well.
Adults visited cooking demonstrations by Rod Pieper, the culinary mind behind Reggie's Hospitality before the famed local celebrity cook-off challenge that he also presided over.
Peeches Coffee served up a storm, the Rotary Club of Leeton sold their gourmet hamburgers while the Leeton High School P&C offered yakisoba noodles. The Leeton Hotel put up their steak burgers, while Prickly Lizard Events sold kangaroo burgers and emu steaks.
That's the grill, but the chill came from near and far. Local musician Claudia Raine and bands Fine2uned and Jiakomo Thief serenaded the town with their distinct styles to keep everyone moving and grooving throughout.
The effort poured into every aspect of the day was felt in the numbers of people that attended, exceeding even the post-COVID influx last year.
I think it's probably the best one so far ... a really positive day for Leeton- Mayor Tony Reneker
The 2022 event saw 1600 people turn out after several years off due to COVID-19, but any fears of a drop in excitement were put to rest almost immediately with well over 2000 people joining in the fun.
The event was funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program, and sponsored by Leeton Shire Council, JBS Australia, Yenda Beer Co and Stahmann Webster.
Leeton mayor Tony Reneker was thrilled with the response to Chill and Grill 2023.
"I think it's probably the best one so far. A few minor adjustments made to the location and that worked well, and everyone who was there has nothing but positive things to say," he said.
"All the stalls were well patronised, a lot of places sold out ... I don't know how much money was involved, but they were trading well."
He added a special thank you to the team who worked so hard to put it on, as well as all the locals who came out to show their support for the event and celebrate with the crowd.
"Staff should be congratulated for what they did, and also the amount of local people that turned up, it's heartening to have that support."
"It was a very positive weekend for Leeton."
