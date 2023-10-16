AEC data has revealed Griffith and Leeton voters delivered a big push for the final result of the Voice to Parliament.
There were over 15,800 votes tallied for No across the two centres, while just 4320 voted Yes according to the AEC.
Across Leeton Shire's eight polling booths, 1422 voted Yes while 4751 voted No, and across Griffith's 10 polling booths 2898 voted Yes, 11,051 voted No.
Pre-polling was indeed popular at both Griffith and Leeton, with 6051 votes cast at the Griffith Aboriginal Community Centre while 3017 were received at the Leeton Council Chambers.
A total 1133 pre-polled Yes and 4855 No in Griffith, while in Leeton 614 pre-polled support for the Voice and 2361 No.
Griffith East Public School was the most popular centre on Saturday, attracting 1487 overall votes, while Madonna Place Hall was Leeton's most popular, attracting 854.
With the Referendum now over, Griffith's leading No campaigner, Jock Ward, believes it's now time to approach reconciliation in a "practical" way, saying he doesn't believe that should involve "closing the gap".
"Obviously there are issues in certain towns and in the Northern Territory that need to be addressed but I don't necessarily believe there is a significant gap between the wider Aboriginal population and the rest of Australia," Mr Ward said.
Although he was confident the No campaign would succeed, he is surprised by how strong it turned out to be locally.
"I am a little bit surprised but I think that reflects how adamant the public were to seeing no division and anything that would have set us up for more angst."
Yes campaigner, Paulette Catanzariti said although the result was disappointing, it has indicated a push is needed for state and federal leaders on a way forward.
"As far as the Yes '23 campaign is concerned, it was a very disappointing result. I was hopeful Australia would get on board, but at the end of the day it was democracy at work," she said.
"We now need to look to our leaders to see what they can organise with regards to moving forward and closing the gap. There's always lots of things that can be done on a local level as well. It will just be a case of interacting with our community organisations in the MIA while also watching to see what will be done on a national level."
She thanked the support of the many Yes campaigners who manned the polling booths across the MIA.
"There were a lot of volunteers that came out around the area and it took a lot of courage for them to do that. So I am extremely appreciative for their volunteerism and their work."
Across the Farrer electorate, just over 25 per cent voted Yes while almost 75 per cent voted No.
