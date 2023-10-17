The Irrigator

Twilight golfers hit the course for round two of 2023-24 season

October 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Week two more of a challenge for twilight players
Week two more of a challenge for twilight players

HORRIBLE weather didn't have an impact on the number of golfers hitting the course for round two of the new twilight season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.