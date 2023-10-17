Week two more of a challenge for twilight players

HORRIBLE weather didn't have an impact on the number of golfers hitting the course for round two of the new twilight season.
There were 285 players on course for week two even with Thursday's bad weather.
The scores for round two weren't nearly as good as round one, with club championship pins testing all players, especially those who got half a lap in on the weekend.
The king of round two in a 12-shot improvement was the 44s Simon Jackson.
Other notable mentions go to Peter Taylor 29, Talise Rudd and Rhys Wilesmith 30, Ben Diery, Brendan Looby, Max Hickebotham, Dean Morris, Colin Peet and John Jackson all on 31s with a host of players on 32 and 33 who all get a ball in the ball competition.
If you had 33 or under ask Jason for your new ball.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Men at Work went to the top of the current standings followed by the Desensanators, Kiss My Putt, The Knob Trains and last minute, slap-together squad the Happy Gilmores who continue to use choc chip cookies to mark their balls.
"Crossy" obviously got the message out to the Pineapples who plummeted 21 spots south on the ladder with Rob Wright offering $50 bribes in order to get a few shots back on handicap.
Don't forget the Golf Club has their liquor licence nights Friday and Saturday throughout the season, the Pro Shop is stocked with singles and six packs in eski bags on ice.
Course availability Monday to Friday this week is from 12.30pm onwards due to Veterans Week of Golf, but this weekend is back to normal.
Twilighters only need to avoid 9am until 12.30pm on Saturday, the rest is whenever you're ready.
