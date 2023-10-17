A LEETON United stalwart has taken out the club's first grade best and fairest honour in 2023.
Luke Mandaglio won the coveted award at the club's annual presentation dinner, which was held on October 14 at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
Mandaglio has been with the club since his junior football days and has been a reliable player ever since.
The event was well attended, with 190 people taking part to reflect on the 2023 season and celebrate teams and players.
Former Matilda and Leeton resident Joey Peters was on hand for the presentation evening as guest speaker.
"A massive thank you to our guest speaker for the evening, Joey Peters for not only being in attendance for the night, but sharing stories and experiences of growing up in Leeton and professional career," Leeton United president Rod Harrison said.
"We would also like to thank Joey for her time and commitment to running a training session for our juniors."
Another highlight of the evening was Mick Doolin receiving life membership to the club for his many decades of service to the sporting organisation.
Awards
Under 12s
Best and fairest: Jack Crowe.
Players' player: Ben Brennan.
Most consistent: Richie Vitelli.
Coach's award: Kaweera Senevirathne.
Under 14s
Best and fairest: Israel Caffery-Feagai.
Players' player: Raffaele Mallamace.
Most consistent: Layne Doyle.
Coach's award: Xavier Stanton.
Under 16s
Best and fairest: Kebron Lemma.
Players' player: Samuele Bruzzese.
Most consistent: Max Gergardy.
Coach's award: Israel Caffery-Feagai.
Junior player of the finals: Kaweera Senevirathne.
Junior achievement award: Miah Weymouth.
Third grade
Best and fairest: Oliver Kidd.
Players' player: Scott Munro.
Most consistent: Adrian Mallamace.
Coach's award: John Glasson.
Reserve grade
Best and fairest: Zack Ross.
Players' player: Antonio Comi.
Most consistent: Tyrone Watts.
Coach's award: Mitch Phelps.
Women's
Best and fairest: Sarah Elliot.
Players player: Sarah Elliot and Alynta Watts.
Most consistent: Samantha Ciavarella.
Coach's award: Sarah Salafia.
First grade
Best and fairest: Luke Mandaglio.
Players' player: Danyon Arnold.
Most consistent: Eric Gardner.
Coach's award: Dan McKenzie.
Special awards
Senior golden boot: Fred Gardner, 15.
Junior golden boot: Jack Crowe, 30.
Club person of the year: Tiff Graham.
