A DRIVER who led police on a car chase in the MIA will need to answer a raft of charges in court.
Around 1.50pm on Friday, October 13 Leeton police were notified by a member of the public about a vehicle allegedly being driven erratically.
Officers attempted to stop the driver and pull the vehicle over in Leeton, but the motorist refused to comply.
The vehicle was later involved in a pursuit with police in Griffith, but officers were able to successfully stop the car and the driver was arrested and charged as a result.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, NSW Police have wrapped up an operation targeting domestic violence offenders across the state.
More than 420 people were arrested and charged with serious domestic violence offences during the four-day high-visibility and saturation operation targeting the state's most dangerous and high-risk domestic violence offenders.
Of those arrested, 109 were identified amongst NSW's most dangerous domestic violence offenders and 65 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.
