The Irrigator
Home/News/Court and Crime

A driver was arrested and charged after chase in MIA

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver was charged as a result of the pursuit. Picture file
A driver was charged as a result of the pursuit. Picture file

A DRIVER who led police on a car chase in the MIA will need to answer a raft of charges in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.