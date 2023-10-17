TWO Leeton businesswomen have taken out top gongs at this year's Riverina Murray Business Awards.
Kate O'Callaghan (Whitton Malt House/Southern Cotton) was named the 2023 Outstanding Business Leader for the region, while Bree Tucker (Haus of Vitality) was the winner of the Outstanding Start Up category.
Both women now qualify for the Business NSW state awards as a result of their victories at the Riverina Murray event, which was held in Albury on Friday, October 13.
Mrs Tucker is this week opening her second Haus of Vitality branch in Griffith following on from the success of her business in Leeton.
"It's been a big week with the award win and then going on to open in Griffith, it's exciting," she said.
"It's nice to know the business is on the right path and hopefully can inspire others in their startup journey.
"It's always great to have new businesses in town, so I hope that we can make a difference to the community."
Leeton was well represented at the awards, with several businesses all named as finalists to qualify for the event.
As well as Mrs Tucker and Mrs O'Callaghan, they were:
Ms Fazekas was given a highly commended in her category on the night.
All of the finalists from Leeton won their category at the awards night held in Leeton in July, which qualified them for the Riverina Murray event where they were up against others from the region.
