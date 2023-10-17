LEETON'S Lauren Grant has vivid memories of her mother being physically and emotionally abused when she was a child.
It is these emotional scars she carries with her every day, but now she is doing something to honour her mother and help others who are experiencing domestic violence.
Ms Grant's mother died in 2019 from the knock-on effects of domestic violence and she wants to make sure other families and women don't suffer.
With that in mind, Ms Grant has spent months preparing for an epic challenge to climb to the Everest Base Camp in Nepal.
While physically preparing for the gruelling feat, Ms Grant has also been raising money for Refuge UK and White Ribbon Australia.
"I chose these two charities as I have been living in Australia for three years but my family is in the UK so it feels right to try and make a difference in both places," she said.
So far $10,000 has been raised, with all proceeds to be split between the two charities.
She said the support from people in Leeton and from afar had been overwhelming.
"At the start I was really worried to put it out there just in context of the actual story of my mum because I had never really told anyone because it is quite personal," Ms Grant said.
"Support from the UK and in Leeton has been amazing.
"I've been doing all of my training at Studio 9 (in Leeton) and once they figured out what I was doing and why, they jumped on to support me.
"The money is incredible and I'm so thankful to everyone who has donated.
"It's also so important for me just to me out there and raising awareness. So many people have reached out to me to share their stories as well.
"I've had messages from all over. It's shown me how big of an issue (domestic violence) is and why it's important we talk about it."
Ms Grant will be trying to share updates of her progress while she is away, mostly on her Facebook page, as well as the Gofundme page she has set up for donations.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I've done quite a bit of hiking before, I'm quite active anyway, but this will be a huge challenge for me," she said.
"It's mostly the altitude I think which will be hard.
"The plan will be to take it slow and just focus on each day as it comes.
"I'll have a sherpa with me, but other than that I'm doing it on my own."
There is still plenty of time to donate to Ms Grant's fundraiser.
The best place to do so is online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tq6rv-supporting-victims-of-domestic-violence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.