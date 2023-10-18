Extra end needed in triples match to determine winner

Three games were played on Saturday in the Leeton Soldiers Club's triples championship with an extra end needed in the game of the afternoon to determine the winner between Greg Bowyer and Terry Dale.
Five shots on the 22 end had Bowyer, Greg Caffery and John Breed finally secure a hard fought 27-22 victory.
In the remaining games, Len Eason had a narrow, come-from-behind 19-18 win over Rattles Retallick, while Mark Lemon had a very comfortable runaway 25-9 victory over Phil Morris.
Resting touchers were recorded by Bob Bunbury, Breed and Caffery.
Although the weather was not overly welcoming, 20 bowlers braved the elements to grace the Soldiers greens for Thursday's social bowls.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rink three had a pairs game contested where Rob O'Callaghan proved far superior to Neil Condron, recording an impressive 34-14 victory.
In the second pairs game of the afternoon, Len Eason recorded a hard-fought, 18-15 win over John Leech.
On rink five, with the score at 13-4 after just four ends, Ken Hillier's afternoon looked all but over until a call to arms saw his troops rally, pick themselves up off the canvas and record a morale-boosting 27-22 win over Aldo Ramponi.
In the final contest of the afternoon four shots on the 19th end proved decisive in Mick O'Connell's 23-21 victory over Bill Creber.
Resting touchers were recorded by Pat Hart, Ramponi and Ashley McAliece, with no wrong biases being recorded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.