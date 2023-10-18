The Irrigator
Extra end needed in triples match to determine winner

By Wrong Bias
October 18 2023 - 11:44am
Greg Bowyer shows great concentration on the green. Picture supplied
Three games were played on Saturday in the Leeton Soldiers Club's triples championship with an extra end needed in the game of the afternoon to determine the winner between Greg Bowyer and Terry Dale.

