A HUGE hole has been left in the hearts of many and the town of Leeton following the passing of well-known resident Peter Townsend.
Peter passed away on September 26 aged 61 years.
Peter has been remembered as a family man, someone who loved his children and grandchildren, a mentor, sporting star and someone who had a huge impact on the Leeton shire community.
Peter was born on April 1, 1962 to Jack and Eileen Townsend. Born a healthy 10lb 4oz, he was a content baby. His mother's pet name for him was "pumpkin" and she attributed his robust size to his intake of Sunshine powdered milk.
The third of five children, Peter grew up with his siblings John, Julie, Sharon and Paul in Leeton.
A keen student, Peter attended St Joseph's Primary School, St Francis College and Leeton High School where he excelled at mathematics and commerce - two subjects that would serve him well through his working life as a builder.
Peter was an avid sportsmen from a young age, trying his hand at everything, often coming home with age champion trophies, particularly for athletics.
As he grew, so too did his appetite. It wasn't uncommon for his mother to find him eating 10 Weetbix at a time. A long-running joke among Peter's family and friends was he was the apple of his mother's eye.
Whenever Peter left the house, his mother never failed to call out from the front door "have you got your hanky, Pete?" Before long, it became the standard daily joke among his friends, with them always asking him "have you got your hanky, Pete?".
This continued throughout his life, he always carried a hanky in his pocket wherever he went, he never knew when he might need it. Peter always said he had three mothers as his two sisters Julie and Sharon were always looking out for him.
They all shared a special bond and many happy memories. His father too was someone Peter admired greatly and tried to mirror his qualities in his everyday life. A bit of a larrikin, Peter was always one for a good time.
"Peter was always singing or whistling and you would often hear him before you saw him," his eulogy read.
"Always the entertainer, he was more than willing to dress up for parties and would often go all out. He appeared in numerous local plays and musicals in his 20s and, more recently, he participated in Leeton's 'It Takes Two' and 'Country Round-Up'."
Many in Leeton would recognise the Townsend name. In year 10 Peter left school to take up a carpentry apprenticeship.
Later, Peter and his brother John started the now iconic Leeton business Townsend Bros Building.
This partnership lasted more than 30 years and resulted in the construction, renovation and restoration of many beautiful homes and buildings in the community.
There are many tales of fun, flared tempers and good times on the building site shared between Peter, his brother and other workers over the years.
In 2016, Peter left Townsend Bros Builders and went out on his own, as well as subcontracting before accepting a permanent part-time position with Leeton Shire Council as the building services officer from August 2019 until June 2022.
His efficiency and attention to detail were well known among colleagues. As well as a general zest for life, Peter loved to travel and made many memories and great friends as a result of his trips all over the world.
The other great love of his life was his family. In 1987 he married Denise after the pair started dating when they were 17.
They had three beautiful children together. Sarah in 1988, Emily in 1991 and Jacob in 1993.
Over the course of 14 years, Denise supported Peter in his work and football life, they undertook renovations to the family home at Mulga Street and focused on raising their children.
There were many fond memories made with his "three darlins" or "bootiful kids", as Peter would say.
The bond between Peter and his children was an unbreakable one and each have their own memories of their dad that made their childhood one to behold and now one they hold dear. It brought Peter happiness and assurance knowing that all three of his children were with loving and devoted partners in Blake, Tom and Sophie.
Peter's three granddaughters, Sadie, Stella and Josie, were also his pride and joy. In 2021, Peter met Tammy Boardman and he quickly became an invaluable and important figure in her life and that of her children's - Tyrone, Lailani and Sy.
He was warmly welcomed into the Boardman family and his infectious personality ensured many good times and fun was had.
The sporting field was also where Peter excelled over the years for many different clubs and codes in Leeton shire, but it was the Phantoms who held his heart.
He played there from 1984 to 2004, playing in five grand final sides to pick up three premierships along the way. He was made a life member of the club in the 1990s and also represented with the Riverina/SIRU over the course of 10 years.
Peter also played for Country NSW against the South African Springboks at Orange in July 1993 and against a visiting New Zealand provincial side Otago in 1994.
He was also made a life member of Riverina/SIRU in 1998. Peter's community work was also something to behold.
Helping restore many iconic buildings in his professional career such as the Leeton Museum and Gallery, the Henry Lawson Cottage, the construction of the stage in Mountford Park and he was always one to be involved with community groups, charities and organisations.
Although his time was cut short, he lived a full life and achieved so much. He was intelligent, talented, fun and loving. Peter "fought the good fight" until the very end and has left behind a legacy to be proud of.
