TWO-TIME Leeton Greens premiership coach Hayden Philp says he is looking forward to what comes next after deciding to step down as coach of the club's first grade side.
Philp has been the coach of the first grade side since 2020, meaning his tenure was a mix of success and disruption thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While undecided about what the future holds, he said now was the right time to step back from the coaching position and allow someone else the chance to lead the side into the future.
Philp is also unsure where he will be playing next season, but said he would be making a decision in the coming weeks.
"It's been a big couple of years, there's a lot that goes into it, so I'm looking forward to having a bit of a break away (from coaching), but in saying that it has been such a great experience as well," he said.
The first grade role with the Greens was Philp's first at a senior level having coached lower grade sides in the past before then.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In 2022 Philp led the Greens to a history-making premiership, finding more success just last month when the side went back-to-back.
Those memories of grand final victories are ones he will hold close for many years to come, but on the flip side of the coin it has also been those premiership games where tough decisions have had to be made.
"It's been amazing to win those two grand finals and go back-to-back, that is something I'll remember forever and that has been the highlight (of his coaching career in Leeton)," Philp said.
"The other side of it and probably what I found to be the hard part of coaching was the tough calls you have to make for those important games.
"There's definitely been times where it has caused a bit of tension to friendships, but it's all part of it."
Philp thanked everyone who had assisted him during his time as coach of the Greens, saying it was a job he would not have been able to do on his own.
While still deciding on where he will land as a player next season, Philp wished the next Greens coach every success and said a stint as a senior coach was something he may return to in the years ahead, wherever that may be.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.