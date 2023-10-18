The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Pharmacists Alex Counsel and Soundarya Pallipattu making Leeton their home

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New pharmacists to town Alex Counsel (left) and Soundarya Pallipattu plan to stay in Leeton long-term. Picture by Talia Pattison
New pharmacists to town Alex Counsel (left) and Soundarya Pallipattu plan to stay in Leeton long-term. Picture by Talia Pattison

TWO new pharmacists to Leeton are finding their feet in the town and in the workplace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.