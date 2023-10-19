BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Whether it's serene country living, investment opportunities, or both, this House of the Week has what your seeking.
Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and embrace the tranquility of rural living while enjoying the convenience of being just minutes from Leeton's amenities and services.
Step into country lifestyle on this picturesque four-acre property.
The main house has three spacious bedrooms. Two separate living areas offer versatility for relaxation, entertainment, and family gatherings.
One highlight is the fully self-contained, one-bedroom granny flat, perfect for extended family, rental income, or even a guest/teenagers retreat.
Outdoors, you'll find a plunge pool and therapeutic spa, providing year-round relaxation and entertainment options. The 8.5Kw solar system ensures energy efficiency and cost savings.
Multiple shedding options include a massive 10.5m x 10.5m barn-style shed with height to accommodate a caravan. The four-bay car shed offers ample space for vehicles and equipment storage.
Investors and developers will appreciate the R5 zoning, allowing for potential subdivision opportunities (STCA).
The property is connected to town water and comes with 2ML of high-security water and a storage dam.
