The recent Leeton Pride Festival celebrations were amazing during the long weekend this month.
The street parade was full of colour, smiling, happy families, so many different floats and so many people watching and participating.
While walking up the street I heard nothing but great comments from all and witnessed first-hand the amazing Leeton community fully participating.
There was a wonderful display of music, dance and fun.
The park was full of people checking out the entertainment that delighted all.
The Salvation Army's values, across Australia are "integrity, compassion, respect, diversity, collaboration" and the Leeton community displayed all of these and had a lot of fun doing it.
The people who organised, the people who donated their time, the people who made costumes and floats, the services who participated, the businesses who were involved, and there are probably many more - thank you all.
It is only recently that LGBTI communities and individuals have been able to develop their own, positive definitions of who they are and how they live. It's a complex system of definitions that maybe yet does not cut across other characteristics such as race, ethnicity, disability and age.
There will be a continuing debate and growth from those with lived experience which is welcome and needed. Leeton Pride, yes, but also Leeton proud.
Apologies for mentioning this now, but Christmas is not far away and if you need some assistance go and have a chat to the Corps Officer Lesley at Salvation Army Leeton or the Corps Officer Lynn at Griffith Salvation Army.
They always lend a listening ear and a hand up. Leeton Corps has great range of goods for sale as does Salvo's Family Store in Griffith if you are looking for a bargain for Christmas. If you require support due to being homeless, contact Link2Home on 1800 152 152.
