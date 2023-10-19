The Irrigator
Leeton Eagles hopeful of registering first victory in men's division of MIA League

By Talia Pattison
October 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Tallis McMillan searches down court for options during Leeton's round one opener against Griffith last weekend. Picture by Liam Warren
THE Leeton Eagles will be looking to get on the board in the MIA League competition in the men's division this weekend against West Wyalong.

