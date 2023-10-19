THE Leeton Eagles will be looking to get on the board in the MIA League competition in the men's division this weekend against West Wyalong.
The Leeton men went down last weekend 98-61 to Griffith in their opening round clash, but will put that behind them as they seek victory at home against West Wyalong on Saturday.
Coach Adam Chilko missed the first round match up, but will be back in the box seat on Saturday.
"We need to tighten up our defensive structures and be more disciplined with our fouls and staying out of foul trouble," he said.
"Those are the two biggest things we want to improve on this weekend.
"They are key."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The men's side includes some players who took to the court for the side last season, but is also made up of many burgeoning up and comers.
"We're a pretty young side," Chilko said.
"They are pretty athletic and all really keen. It will be good to get in there against West Wyalong this weekend and come away with a win."
The MIA League is contested between Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera and West Wyalong.
Leeton's women's side are the reigning premiers and Chilko is hopeful his team will find success in 2023 despite the loss in the opening round.
"The goal for us is always to win the whole competition," he said.
"That's what we are aiming for, so hopefully we can get the win this weekend and go from there."
Chilko encouraged young basketball players and fans to head along to Saturday's matches at the Leeton Indoor Stadium to cheer the two Eagles teams on.
Round two: Leeton v West Wyalong
Round three (October 28): Leeton v Narrandera
Round four (November 4): Leeton v Griffith
Round five (November 11): West Wyalong v Leeton
Round six (November 18): Narrandera v Leeton
Finals: November 25
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.