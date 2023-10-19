Drastic measures possible for Leeton, NSW paramedics

LEETON'S paramedics have said they won't back down in their fight for fairer pay.
The town's paramedics are among thousands across the state who have been calling on the NSW government to introduce higher pay rates in line with the extensive and highly-trained workload they do each day.
Paramedics across the state recently rallied in Sydney calling for the government to come to the table and increase their wages.
Their pleas were seemingly ignored and, in last month's state budget, there was no allowance for a pay increase for paramedics.
Paramedics are legally not allowed to strike, but unions have been working on ways for their voices to be heard and noticed by the government.
This has included recommencing KPI billing and bans, special event bans and staff movement bans for a set period of time last month.
However, there has still been no movement or indication from the government that it is willing to discuss higher wages for the paramedic workforce.
Leeton station officer and paramedic Ange Fraser said drastic measures were now being considered.
"We've pledged we won't renew our registration, why should we pay to renew our registration to a professional organisation when you (the government) won't recognise us and pay us accordingly," Ms Fraser said.
"Once that has happened (not renewing registration), we then can't work as paramedics. So it's very risky for us, but also for the government.
"We need them to come to the table or we won't register.
"It's means we would then not be able to work and the ambulance service would have to stand us down.
"We're hoping it doesn't come to that, but at the moment it feels like we're just being ignored."
Registrations are due to be renewed by the end of October.
Ms Fraser thanked the Leeton community for its support and send a petition residents had signed supporting paramedics push for fairer wages had been handed to an independent MP to table.
"We're really grateful for the support everyone has shown us," she said.
"People are now either aware of what we are doing or they are asking questions about it, so it's good we can be creating that awareness. Now we just need the government to start listening."
