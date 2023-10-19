IF IT ISN'T broken, there's no need to fix it.
That is the sentiment behind one of Leeton shire's favourite events in Light Up Leeton.
Earlier this month a public meeting was held to determine whether or not the date of Light Up Leeton needed to change.
The event has been running for more than two decades and is typically held on the first Sunday of December.
At the end of the 2022, Leeton Shire Council called on the community to provide constructive feedback on the event, with many suggesting moving the date or day of the event could be an idea moving forward.
With that in mind, a public meeting was called for residents, stallholders, committee members and other stakeholders to attend and let their thoughts be known.
The idea was to speak about the future as it is too late to make a date change this late in 2023.
Council's events officer Fran Macdonald said those who attended were happy to provide feedback, with many representing various community groups and charities.
"This wasn't something we were going to change for this year, but it was a discussion we wanted to have," she said.
"There was talk about moving Light Up Leeton to the last weekend in November or perhaps to a Saturday.
"At this stage it does look like moving it to the last weekend in November would clash with other things and so too would moving it to a Saturday.
"A lot of people were saying they work Saturdays and a lot of Christmas parties are held on a Saturday too.
"So, all of that being said, the general consensus was to leave it as it is.
"It's an event everyone loves and it does work well for the community.
"It was just a discussion we thought we should have as it was a topic that was brought up by the community several times." Light Up Leeton in 2023 will be held on Sunday, December 3.
