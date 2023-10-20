Irrigators are a step away from feeling more pain and hardship according to Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI) CEO Brett Jones.
The Water Amendment (Restoring Our Rivers) Bill passed the house of representatives on Wednesday.
In a Federal vote, Labor, Greens and a several independents voted to support the Albanese Government's buyback bill.
The bill passed the House with the support of 22 Labor Victorian MPs, one Greens, and three independents, taking one more step to becoming law with a senate vote looming.
Mr Jones was in Canberra this week speaking with politicians over the issue and said the social and economic neutrality test, which was put in place in the previous version of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan to protect communities, has been completely ignored.
"The impacts of this Bill are far reaching," he said.
"If this passes through the Senate, it will threaten to destroy our regional communities, and have flow on impacts to all Australians, with a likely increase in the price of groceries.
"Take away the water, you take away job opportunities, you close schools, and you close down some towns altogether."
In the lead up to the Bill going before parliament, Mr Jones was hopeful the government would engage in a constructive discussion with irrigators and the broader regional community.
"It is now evident that this was not the case," he said.
"We have always supported the triple bottom line outcomes of the previous Plan. The solution is just not as simple as buying back productive water from irrigators. We know the devastating effect this will have on rural communities and our economy.
"We all want a healthy working basin to support the growth and opportunity in our region, and have always been intent on protecting, promoting, and enhancing the natural assets of this region."
