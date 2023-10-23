THE Leeton RSL Sub Branch will again be recognising Remembrance Day from 10.40am at the cenotaph on November 11.
Sub-branch president, Luke Mahalm, will lead with a short service with Fr Robert Murphy.
This year, we will have Australian Army Band Kapooka, who will march the main street to the Cenotaph for the service. At 11am, Leeton Fire and Rescue will sound the town siren for a minute's silence.
On Friday, November 10 we will be holding a badge selling day at the street stall site and again on Remembrance Day. We have a lovely quilt to raffle with ticket selling at Golden Apple on Oct 27 and November 8, on Remembrance Day and at Gone Western in Pine Avenue.
John and Carol Power will be attending the NSW RSL State Congress and AGM, held over three days in Newcastle this month.
They will have the opportunity to catch up with our new NSW RSL state president following the retirement of Ray James OAM, who oversaw the renewal of the league, bringing its focus onto younger veterans.
Our new young president, Mick Bainbridge, a former Special Forces Commando, is the youngest elected by members across the state - making this a milestone moment for RSL NSW. Along with Mick, there are now also three other young veteran directors voted onto the state board of directors. This is very welcoming for all veterans.
The monthly meeting will be at 5pm on Wednesday, November 1 at the club with dinner to follow.
All auxiliary and Sub-branch members are encouraged to attend. Auxiliary members will also gather on the first Friday of the month for lunch at the club at 12.30pm.
The regular coffee morning continues on the third Saturday of the month at the Soldiers Club. Members, families, friends and supporters are always welcome.
