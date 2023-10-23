The Irrigator
Local leader column with Karleen Reilly from the Leeton RSL Sub-branch and Auxiliary | October 2023

By Karleen Reilly
October 23 2023 - 11:00am
Local leader columnist Karleen Reilly encourages everyone to attend the town's Remembrance Day service in 2023.
THE Leeton RSL Sub Branch will again be recognising Remembrance Day from 10.40am at the cenotaph on November 11.

