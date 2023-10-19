The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

L&D side wins their way through to state playoffs

By Lorraine Messner
October 20 2023 - 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joan Lloyd delivers her bowl on the greens at the L&D. Picture supplied
Joan Lloyd delivers her bowl on the greens at the L&D. Picture supplied

Representing the Central Riverina District was Leeton's Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Mary Payten (subbing for Marika Pete) last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.