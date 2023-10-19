Representing the Central Riverina District was Leeton's Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Mary Payten (subbing for Marika Pete) last week.
After two days of playoffs in Wagga, have won the Regional 10 State Triples.
In their first game they successfully defeated Grenfell from the South Western District 26-18.
Returning to Wagga the following day to compete against the Southern Slopes District, Lake Cargelligo.
After being three down on the eighth end, Lloyd's team streamed ahead winning 21 shots over eight ends, giving them a handy lead of 17.
With only eight ends to go, Lake Cargelligo were unable to catch up and Lloyd's team won the match 31-15.
Lloyd, Walker and Pete will now travel to Dubbo to compete in the state playoffs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Playing in the Regional 10 Senior Triples Elaine Sullivan, Judy Heness and Lorraine Messner came home runners-up.
Sullivan's team managed a win in their first game against West Wyalong from the Southern Slopes District.
The lead changed several times, but Sullivan's team gained the upper hand and, after 21 ends, won 26-16.
Competing against Young from the South Western District, Sullivan's team were unable to hold their own against a much stronger side, going down 25-10.
