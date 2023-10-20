A PROJECT bringing the Leeton library further ahead in the tech world has been completed.
The library's technology and community hub enhancement project is now finished after it was able to go ahead thanks to a grant of $76,374 from the State Library of NSW.
The project enabled significant improvements and the acquisition of state-of-the-art technology and furniture.
The funds were used to purchase eight OptiPlex Microcomputers and eight Dell 27" monitors, enhancing the library's technological resources and enabling patrons to access the latest digital tools and information.
Additionally, the library invested in a range of furniture from Raeco, including study hubs, tables with curved booth seating, new seating and tables in the children's area, a movable table with ottomans, seating and coffee tables for patrons, a magazine display unit, book stands, and disc displays for books on the walls.
Library supervisor Rachel Cody said the improvements were great news.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are immensely thankful to the State Library for their generous grant, which has allowed us to create a cutting-edge space for our community," she said.
"The new technology and furniture have transformed our library into a hub of innovation and creativity."
To ensure the changes met the needs of the community, the library conducted a survey, inviting patrons to share their feedback on the enhancements.
The response was positive, with residents praising the new furniture in the children's area for its kid-friendly design and comfort.
Many commended the library for creating the space.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.