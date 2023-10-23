The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash Club Championships were played over the last two weeks with the finals being held on Saturday.
The Club Champions for 2023 are Jacob Harrison who defeated Cooper Boardman and Kathryn Bechaz defeated Carol Davidson.
To reach the men's final Harrison defeated Brian O'Leary in the first round and won a close semi-final against Brad Woolner 11-3, 15-13, 10-12, 11-7.
Cooper Boardman made his way to the final with comfortable victories over Bryan Shepley and Tony Naimo.
In a see-sawing final in which both players showed great speed around the court Harrison won the first game easily, but Boardman fought back and took the second game convincingly.
Little separated the players in the crucial third game but with Harrison leading 11-10 he was fortunate to play a nick shot that was unreturnable and won the game 12-10.
Harrison went on to win the fourth game to seal a 3-1 victory 11-5, 2-11, 12-10, 11-7 and claim his ninth club championship.
Brad Woolner defeated Tony Naimo to take third place in men's A grade.
Kathryn Bechaz defeated Carol Davidson to retain the club champion title she first won last year.
Bechaz played in the mixed B grade competition and then played Davidson who was the Women's B grade champion. Bechaz won the final 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the men's B grade Anthony Iannelli was in red hot form and defeated Sean Ryan 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 to retain the title he won last year.
In the battle for third place Gary Thompson won a close five game match against Jack Miller.
Carol Davidson won the Women's B grade title when she defeated Lizette Taylor-Gown 11-5, 11-8, 11-8.
Third place went to Ruby Miller who won the fifth game 11-8 to edge out Adele Thompson in a very close match.
Brendon Looby took home the men's C grade title with a 3-0 win against Alec Tait 11-6, 11-7, 11-3. Women's C grade went to Ondria Miller who scored a 3-0 victory over Simone Bruno 12-10, 11-4, 13-11.
Two of the club's juniors played in the mixed D grade final with Cadell Thompson beating Rose Looby 12-10, 11-4, 11-5.
Following the completion of the club championships the spring competition resumes this week.
