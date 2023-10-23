The Irrigator
Leeton Squash Club's Kathryn Bechaz and Jacob Harrison are the 2023 club champions

Updated October 23 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:00pm
Ondria Miller, Carol Davidson, Anthony Iannelli, Kathryn Bechaz and Jacob Harrison after competing in the club championships. Picture supplied
The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash Club Championships were played over the last two weeks with the finals being held on Saturday.

