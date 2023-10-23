In what was a strong bounce back after an opening-round defeat, the Leeton Eagles men's side created a bit of history on Saturday afternoon at the Leeton Indoor Stadium.
The Eagles returned home to take on West Wyalong, and the Leeton side had yet to taste success against the Wildcats in the men's competition.
It was an even start to the game, but the Eagles started to get on top after some hard work in defence, according to coach Adam Chilko.
"Once we got some defensive stops and locked in a bit more defensively, we were able to get out and run a bit more," he said.
"Our strength is that we are quite a young and athletic side, so being able to get out and run and transition a bit more was probably the turning point of the game.
"In the third quarter, we were able to go on a bit of a run with those defensive stops and being able to get out in transition with a bit of pace. It was really positive in the third and fourth quarter."
The Eagles were able to break away from the Wildcats to record a historic 60-47 win, with Nate Fletcher top-scoring for the home side with 18 points.
While feeling that the entire side contributed in their own way, he pointed to one of the players who was looking to bounce back after a tough opening game in Jaxon Ryan.
"He was really dominant off the offensive glass and defended really well, stayed out of foul trouble this week, and he was finishing well around the basket," he said.
"He had a really good game for us in the effort areas with rebounds and defence."
The Eagles will look to make it two on the bounce when they host Narrandera on Saturday with the hopes of carrying the momentum from the win over the Wildcats.
"If we can cause turnovers and get out in transition a bit more, it will stand us in good stead for this weekend's game," he said.
"There is always continued room for improvement, and we want to keep the momentum going into the game."
Meanwhile, the women's title defence continues to go from strength to strength as they were able to take out the grand final rematch against West Wyalong with a 79-60 victory.
Amelia Irvin led the way for the Eagles with 34 points in the victory.
The Leeton side will look to complete the first round of fixtures unbeaten when they take on Narrandera, who picked up their first win of the women's season against Griffith in round two.
