TWO Leeton shire creatives have joined forces to produce two extraordinary pieces for everyone to share in.
Leonie Napier and Dorothy Roddy have collaborated to create a book called The Curious Explorers, which is also being turned into an exhibition at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
The official opening of the exhibition will be held on Friday, October 27 at the museum and gallery from 6pm.
Visitors are invited to enter the magical world of Lex and Mila's backyard through the eyes Mrs Napier and Ms Roddy.
Exhibition highlights include Mrs Napier's storytelling where people can read about her creative process.
Ms Roddy's illustrations will also allow people to go behind-the-scenes and discover the meticulous process of book illustration.
Her detailed illustrations bring nature to life, featuring hidden treasures like dragonflies and other creatures on each page.
As part of the exhibition there will also be interactive sessions for young explorers through book readings, which will help foster a love for reading and creativity.
Limited edition copies of The Curious Explorers will be available to purchase as a gift or to add to a reading collection at home.
The Curious Explorers exhibition will run until November 15 at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery where all art enthusiasts, families, and explorers of all ages can experience the wonder of creativity and storytelling.
Leonie Napier is a writer from Leeton. Her great joy is found in writing poems and stories filled with narrative, rhyme, and alliteration. Sensory experiences, relationships, family, history, and story spark her imagination.
She has stepped into the foray of writing a children's story following the success of her plays "Bloodshed in the Banquet" and "A Twist in the Tale" that were successfully performed at the Australian Art Deco Festival in 2022 and 2023.
Her grandchildren inspire her with their ceaseless curiosity and wonder at the world around them. Mrs Napier enjoys the richness of collaboration and the beauty it creates.
Dorothy Roddy is a regional-based artist specialising in oil painting. In her relatively brief artistic career, Ms Roddy has held numerous solo exhibitions, has her work held in permanent exhibitions in local government, has been Western Riverina Arts artist in residence and has won major awards at regional art exhibitions. This is her first foray into book illustration.
A proud grandmother herself, living on a rural property, provides her with ample opportunity to see the natural wildlife featured in this book. More of Ms Roddy's delightfully realistic work can be found at www.artinoils.com.au or Instagram.
