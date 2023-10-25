The Irrigator

After a long debate, councillors ultimately voted to push on with the rate increase from next year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Councillors voted to press on with the proposed increase of 10.5 per cent each year, for three years. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Councillors voted to press on with the proposed increase of 10.5 per cent each year, for three years. Picture by Cai Holroyd

"Nobody wants an SRV," was the catchphrase of the night at the October 24 council meeting as councillors went back and forth on the intricacies of a 34.9 per cent rate increase over the next three years.

