THERE was welcome return to the greens by Gary Munro, Ted Butler and Len Clare last week as numbers swelled to 32 bowlers for the Leeton Soldiers social bowls day.
In the closest game of the afternoon, Leo Plant was in scintillating form guiding his team to an unexpected 19-15 victory over John Leech.
After winning just two of the first seven ends on rink six, Dennis Dean showed his composure to eventually record a 25-19 win over an out of sorts Rattles Retallick.
Rink five had Ken O'Connell succumb to Len Eason 25-14, while on rink four Neil Condron exploded from the blocks to open up a 12-0 lead after just five ends. He went on to record a convincing 32-14 victory over Terry Dale.
On rink three, Phil Morris continued his unfortunate run of outs, this time against Mick McAliece, suffering a compressive 15-shot, 24-9 loss.
Resting touchers belonged to Bruce Dale, Clare and Ashley McAliece with wrong biases being attributed to Alan Breed and David Noad. The finalists for the club's triples championships were decided on Saturday after two classic semi-finals.
Leo Plant, Larry Harrison and Rob Graham fought courageously against a relentless Greg Bowyer, Greg Caffery and John Breed before eventually being defeated 23-22 on the final bowl of day.
It was a similar scenario in the day's second semi where Len Eason, Tony Wood and David Noad overcame Mark Lemon, Alan Breed and Aldo Ramponi, 22-20.
