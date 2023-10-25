Leaf scorch is a major problem with Chinese Pistache which is a sign of a lack of water. Verticillium wilt, a fungal disease, is also a common problem for these trees. It is a result of not being planted in a free draining soil. The soil in Leeton can be somewhat heavy to clay like and can also be quite rocky as well. This requires extensive work to create the ideal conditions for these trees and regular ongoing monitoring to assure their survival. Surely utilising plants that are native to our country and our area would be more desirable for appearance and maintenance reasons alone.