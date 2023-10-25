EVERY month The Irrigator and GetSet shine the spotlight on an apprentice or trainee in Leeton shire.
This month's profile is with Evan Johnston, a first year apprentice with Aylett Automotive in Leeton.
Evan is currently completing his certificate in Automotive-Light Vehicle, learning both on the job through his host employer and through TAFE where he completes in block release every four to six weeks.
Evan started with GetSet in January this year, meaning he has almost finished the first year of his apprenticeship.
When asked why he chose to do an apprenticeship in automotive, Evan said he enjoyed tinkering with cars.
It's something he said he has always enjoyed, so the choice to make a career out of it was simple.
"I love working with the cars day-in and day-out, but it is even better working in a large workshop," he said.
Evan said the access to all the tools and equipment he needs to learn the trade, alongside the expertise of his host employer makes work exciting every day.
Evan found working with newer cars to be the most unexpected part of his apprenticeship as there is a lot of new technology and advances being used in modern cars that takes mechanical work to a whole new level.
As he is learning both through TAFE and in the workshop, he has hands-on access to a wide-range of vehicles that provide new challenges and learning opportunities.
Evan said there there is much more to mechanics than just tinkering with older cars.
With his first year almost complete, Evan said he would recommend GetSet to anyone looking to leave school and commence an apprenticeship.
This time of year is the perfect time to start thinking about what 2024 will bring.
Now is the ideal opportunity to touch base GetSet to increase the chance of finding a host workplace and getting the ball rolling to begin an apprenticeship in the new year.
"They provide all the support you need for getting started, so contact them," Evan said.
