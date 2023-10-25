LEETON'S Girls Night In has again grown in popularity.
The event, which raises vital funds for Leeton Can Assist, had a huge crowd turn out for an evening of fun and fundraising on Saturday, October 21.
With a new organising committee at the helm, the event was a huge hit once again raising thousands of dollars in the process.
With a final amount still being tallied, organiser Kate Ryan said she was ecstatic with the support from the community.
"We were so happy with the numbers there on the night, we had just over 100 buy tickets," she said.
"I think with the financial times we are in, that's a really great result.
"Some of the highlights on the night included the art auctions, the atmosphere, the entertainment by Charlie Jones.
"Everyone had a really great time."
This year was the first time organising the event for Mrs Ryan and her new band of volunteers after they took over the baton and job from Lorraine Robertson and her crew.
"We'll definitely be back bigger and better again next year," Mrs Ryan said.
All money raised on the night will be donated straight to Can Assist in Leeton to help cancer patients in the shire.
