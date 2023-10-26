MILLIONS of dollars will be spent by the NSW government to improve safety on the Sturt and Olympic highways.
The road work will aim to reduce the road toll in regional areas, with the funding welcomed by Member for Murray Helen Dalton.
The $37 million pipeline has long been on the agenda and called for by road users of the two highways.
"Regional road safety must be our priority given people from regional areas are most at risk from dangerous roads," Mrs Dalton said.
Speed signs will be upgraded and painting the road surface on the approach to urban areas between Forest Hill and Gol Gol, making the speed zone clearer for road users.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"No-one values road safety more than regional drivers and it's great to see we are finally being considered when it comes to road funding," Mrs Dalton said.
Six kilometres of shoulder widening will also be carried out east of the Murray Valley Way intersection at Euston and further curve widenings are planned on the Hay Plains.
Minster for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison labelled the work "important".
"We know despite around one-third of the population living in regional NSW this group makes up around two-thirds of deaths on our roads," she said.
"That's an over representation, that's unacceptable."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.