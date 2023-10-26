My Plan Connect is working and advocating to transform our communities, by challenging deeply-entrenched stigmas surrounding employment.
One such stigma centers around reliance on government payments, such as Disability Support Pension (DSP), for individuals with barriers to work.
Our goal is to foster an inclusive workforce that promotes diverse abilities, encourages self-reliance, and provides equal opportunities for everyone or we create micro businesses, such as Mow Plan Connect or Bean Connected and therefore give people with the unique challenges an opportunity to work and more importantly get paid like any other working community member.
Employers, communities, and advocacy groups are increasingly recognising the untapped potential of individuals with diverse abilities.
Rather than stigmatising reliance on the DSP, the focus is on creating accessible, supportive work environments where individuals can thrive based on their skills and talents instead of perhaps being employed by an Australian Disability Enterprise (ADE).
People living with a disability are often paid as low as $2.37 per hour and told by ADE's that it won't affect DSP payments. Where us, as employers pay the national award wages.
My Plan Connect wants to connect with the wider community and assist with educating employers on how amazing a diverse workplace can be.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Skills-based hiring is gaining traction as employees are starting to shift their focus towards an individual's qualifications, skills and what they can bring to the table, rather than fixating on their disability or past reliance on government assistance.
This approach aligns with the belief that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to secure meaningful employment.
My Plan Connect is running education and training programs to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to enter the workforce successfully.
This proactive approach empowers individuals to break away from the cycle of government assistance and build fulfilling careers.
Forward-thinking employers are becoming agents of change, leading by example, and demonstrating the benefits of hiring individuals with diverse abilities.
They show that with the right support and accommodation, individuals can become productive and engaged members of the workforce.
By breaking down employment stigmas and challenging the reliance on government assistance, we are collectively forging a path towards a more inclusive and equitable future.
The focus is shifting from what individuals can't do to what they can do, opening doors to a diverse, thriving workforce where everyone has the opportunity to contribute their unique skills and perspectives.
In doing so, we are building a more compassionate and progressive society that values and embraces the abilities of all its members and where people living with a disability are not relying on government payments to live.
