L&D's Cindy McDonald claims 2023 singles championship

By Lorraine Messner
October 27 2023 - 11:00am
L&D singles champion Cindy McDonald on the mat, with Faye Harris the runner-up. Picture supplied
For the second year Cindy McDonald has taken out the Leeton and District Bowling Club's women's singles championship over Faye Harris.

