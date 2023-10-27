For the second year Cindy McDonald has taken out the Leeton and District Bowling Club's women's singles championship over Faye Harris.
McDonald started out strong, winning 11 shots over the first five ends.
Harris fought back, but was unable to catch up.
McDonald claimed the title in only 19 ends.
Competing in the CRD Senior Pairs Championships in Wagga, the L&D's Patti Wakeman and Dot Semmler have now progressed to the semi-finals after successfully defeating Wagga RSL.
Thirteen players battled against the strong cold winds in social bowls on Thursday.
Playing a game of pairs, the drawn winners were Denise Naylor and Marika Pete, who had a comfortable win against Jean Leighton and Dian Colyer.
Leighton and Colyer were leading by five in the first half, but Naylor and Pete came home strong winning the game 25-15.
Janet Bell, Mary Payten and Jan Fitzpatrick (playing a double lead) led throughout the match defeating Jan Walker, Hilary Chambers and Jan Fitzpatrick 17-10.
Playing a game of two-four-two Lorraine Messner and Faye Harris defeated Elaine Sullivan and Joe Rees 17-7.
Messner and Harris dominated the game by only allowing Sullivan and Rees to win four of the 13 ends played.
