Road work will be taking place on Irrigation Way between Yanco and Leeton

By Talia Pattison
October 27 2023 - 1:00pm
A map of where the work will be taking place.
A map of where the work will be taking place.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Irrigation Way between Leeton and Yanco for essential maintenance work.

