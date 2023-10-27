Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Irrigation Way between Leeton and Yanco for essential maintenance work.
Road resurfacing will be carried out between Cudgel Street at Yanco and McQuillan Road at Leeton to provide a smoother, safer and stronger road surface.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 7pm from Tuesday, October 31 and is expected to take two days to complete, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, reduced speed limits of 40 km/h and traffic control will be in place to guide road users through the work zone.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of traffic control and signage and allow an extra five of minutes travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
