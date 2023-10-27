A TIRELESS volunteer of the Leeton Greens Rugby League Club has officially been recognised for her decades of services to the club.
Deearne McGregor was recently awarded a life membership to the club, joining a select group of others to have been given the title over the long and storied history of the Greens.
Deearne first became involved with the Greens after meeting her now husband Paul McGregor, also a life member, in 1991.
Deearne immediately joined the ladies committee where she worked in the canteen for seven years.
During this time she was also vice president of the Ladies Auxiliary for a number of years and, along with Sheree Wilesmith, organised hundreds of functions.
The pair were also the very first females to attend a "men's" committee meeting, which at the time was still something that caused a bit of a stir.
Deearne stepped away for a few years in 1998, spending most of this time on the Leeton Junior Rugby League Committee and then started back as the league tag liaison between the juniors and the seniors when her daughters were still playing juniors.
She stepped back into the Greens full-time in 2011 when her daughters joined the senior league tag team and has been manager of this side for the last 12 years.
Deearne has also been an active committee member during this time.
As a result of all her years with league tag, she was asked by NSW Rugby League to be on their Rules Review Committee.
Here, Deearne was responsible for writing the rules of the game, which are still current today.
In 2013, she began to learn the strapping process and has not looked back since.
Deearne started out as a level one strapper then undergoing the extensive training to become the only level two strapper in Group 20.
Deearne has now been the secretary/registrar for the past four years, also doing treasury, merchandise, sponsorship, fundraising, functions and now canteen and everything else in between.
She spends countless hours doing these jobs and puts in all of her time behind the scene getting everything sorted.
The success of the club, particularly over the last two seasons, has been attributed to the Greens operating as a professional club, which has happened because of Deearne.
