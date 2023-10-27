The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

Deearne McGregor awarded life membership to the Leeton Greens Rugby League Club

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly-minted Leeton Greens life member Deearne McGregor (second from left) with fellow life members Rod Tait, Paul McGregor, John Rees and Franky Fiumara. Picture supplied
Newly-minted Leeton Greens life member Deearne McGregor (second from left) with fellow life members Rod Tait, Paul McGregor, John Rees and Franky Fiumara. Picture supplied

A TIRELESS volunteer of the Leeton Greens Rugby League Club has officially been recognised for her decades of services to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.