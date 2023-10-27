ST PETER'S Anglican Church in Leeton is preparing to mark an historic milestone.
The 50th anniversary of the "new church" will be marked on Saturday, November 25 at 2pm during a special service.
It is 50 years since this building was opened, with a celebration mass and afternoon tea planned to ensure the date is properly marked.
Also happening on the day will be the blessing of the church's new columbarium wall.
"A columbarium wall is where you can put people's ashes ... this was a project of the (late) Lee Blacker Noble," Father Robert Murphy explained.
"It started before she passed away, but she will be one of the first to have her ashes interred in our columbarium wall.
"This wall is a gift to the parish.
"Many people have been involved in its construction."
Those people include Mrs Blacker Noble, Steve Ashton, Noel Thompson, Matt Sheldrick, Matt and Jack Evans, Brett Darrington, Milbrae, Rod McCallum, Graeme Deaton, James Walsh, Andrew Luff, the St Peter's building and maintenance committee and the St Peter's Parish Council.
The foundation stone of the "new" church was laid on March 3, 1973, with the church officially opened on November 25, 1973.
The architect of the building was Louis Williams from Melbourne.
St Peter's is the last church designed by Mr Williams in NSW.
He is also the architect of St Alban's Cathedral in Griffith, St Peter's in Broken Hill, St John's in Barham and many more.
The builders were the Siebel brothers and the clerk of works was Bill Clyne.
The total cost of the new building, except for furnishings, was $101,682.00.
More money had to be borrowed to complete the tower.
The altar and font, both made of granite, arrived only two days before the dedication service on November 25, 1973.
Fr Robert encouraged all community members to attend the special event on Saturday, November 25 to celebrate the occasion and a moment in time for history in Leeton.
