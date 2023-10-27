5 Best hotels in Akureyri near ski resorts for winter sports enthusiasts

The top five hotels in Akureyri, Iceland, that are conveniently located near ski resorts. Picture Shuttertock

Akureyri, often hailed as the 'Capital of North Iceland', is a destination that's rapidly gaining popularity among winter sports enthusiasts. With its snow-covered landscapes, surreal Northern Lights, and an array of ski resorts, it's no surprise that travellers from all over the world are flocking to this Nordic wonderland.



For those seeking a blend of adventure and relaxation, choosing the right accommodation can greatly enhance the experience. Let's dive into the top five hotels in Akureyri, Iceland, that are conveniently located near ski resorts.

Hotel Kea by Keahotels

Stay in the Heart of Akureyri

Located in the city centre, Hotel Kea offers a blend of comfort, elegance, and convenience. With its proximity to both the town's attractions and the Hlarfjall Ski Resort, this hotel is a favourite among visitors. Its modern amenities, combined with a touch of Icelandic charm, ensure a memorable stay.



After a long day on the slopes, guests can unwind in the cosy hotel lounge or indulge in some local delicacies at the in-house restaurant.

Icelandair Hotel Akureyri

Modern Comfort Meets Nordic Design

Icelandair Hotel Akureyri stands as a testament to modern Icelandic architecture. With its panoramic views of the town and the surrounding mountains, it's an ideal base for winter sports lovers.



The hotel is a short drive from the ski resorts, making it convenient for daily excursions. Its well-equipped rooms, geothermal heated outdoor pool, and gourmet dining options cater to both the adventure seekers and those wanting to relax.

Hotel Nordurland by Keahotels

Experience Authentic Icelandic Hospitality

A short distance from the ski areas, Hotel Nordurland offers a cosy retreat for its guests. The hotel exudes a homely charm, with its warm interiors and friendly staff. Guests can start their day with a hearty Icelandic breakfast before heading out to the slopes. The hotel also collaborates with local tour operators, making it easy for visitors to book skiing lessons or guided tours.

Sigl Hotel

Luxury amidst the Fjords

A bit further from Akureyri, in the picturesque town of Siglufjrur, lies the Sigl Hotel. Overlooking the serene fjord, this hotel offers an unparalleled luxury experience.



The ski areas around Siglufjrur are less crowded, providing a more exclusive skiing experience. After a day of winter sports, guests can retreat to the hotel's spa or dine at the gourmet restaurant, which offers a fusion of Icelandic and international cuisines.

Hotel Kjarnalundur

Nature's retreat

Located on the outskirts of Akureyri, Hotel Kjarnalundur is a haven for nature lovers. Nestled amidst a lush forest, the hotel provides direct access to hiking trails and is a short drive from the Hlarfjall Ski Resort. The wooden interiors, combined with large windows, allow guests to immerse themselves in the surrounding beauty. For those visiting in summer, the midnight sun adds a magical touch to the experience.

Things to Consider When Booking Hotels in Akureyri

While proximity to ski resorts is crucial, travellers should also consider other factors:

Amenities: After a tiring day of skiing or snowboarding, amenities like a spa, sauna, or a heated pool can be quite rejuvenating.

Dining Options: Hotels with in-house restaurants or those located near local eateries can enhance the gastronomic experience of the trip

Transportation: If you're not driving, consider hotels that offer shuttle services to the ski resorts or those that are near public transport options.

Akureyri awaits

Akureyri, with its breathtaking landscapes and world-class ski resorts, promises an unforgettable winter getaway. By choosing the right accommodation, you can ensure a seamless blend of adventure and relaxation.



Whether you're a seasoned skier or trying winter sports for the first time, the aforementioned hotels in Akureyri Iceland, guarantee a warm and comfortable retreat after a day of exhilarating activities. So, pack your ski gear and let the Icelandic winter wonderland captivate your spirit.

Akureyri's hidden gems: Why choosing a guesthouse can enhance your Icelandic experience

While luxurious hotels often provide a splendid experience, there's a unique charm in opting for a guesthouse during your travels. Especially in a place like Akureyri, where the culture, local traditions, and the warmth of its residents play a massive role in shaping your Icelandic experience. Let's delve deeper into why staying in a guesthouse Akureyri might be the choice that transforms your trip into an unforgettable journey.

Experience local hospitality

Guesthouses are often family-run establishments, which means you get to experience authentic Icelandic hospitality. The owners, having lived in Akureyri for generations, are treasure troves of local knowledge. They can provide insights about hidden spots, cultural nuances, and traditions that you might not find in guidebooks. Sharing stories over a local dish, or hearing folk tales that have been passed down through generations, can be the highlight of your trip.

A homely comfort

A retreat that feels like home

The ambiance of guesthouses is tailored to make you feel at home. Unlike the generic appeal of a hotel room, each room in a guesthouse has its own character. Vintage furniture, handcrafted artefacts, or even a personalised touch, like fresh flowers, can make your stay feel special. The communal areas, such as the living room or kitchen, offer opportunities to mingle with other travellers, exchange stories, and perhaps even forge new friendships.

Dive into local cuisine

Taste Akureyri's flavours in a homely setting

Many guesthouses in Akureyri offer homemade breakfasts, with ingredients sourced locally. This means you get to start your day with fresh Icelandic produce. Some guesthouses even offer cooking classes or demonstrations, where you can learn to make traditional dishes. Imagine making Icelandic skyr or baking rye bread in a geothermal spring!

Budget-friendly options

Experience more for less

While Akureyri offers some luxurious stays, travellers on a budget might find guesthouses to be a perfect blend of comfort and affordability. This cost-saving doesn't just mean a cheaper stay; it often allows for allocating funds to experiences like guided tours, local events, or even extending your stay.

Eclectic locations

Stay amidst nature or in historical parts of town

The location of your guesthouse can add a unique dimension to your stay. Some are located amidst serene landscapes, offering panoramic views of snow-capped mountains or lush valleys. Others might be situated in historical parts of town, letting you experience Akureyri's architectural wonders up close. Waking up in a refurbished house that's over a century old or having a backyard that leads to a cascading waterfall can make your Icelandic journey magical.

Sustainable travel

Make environmentally conscious choices

Several guesthouses in Akureyri focus on sustainability, ensuring that the carbon footprint of your stay is minimal. From using geothermal energy to heat the premises, to waste recycling, to sourcing organic and local produce, these guesthouses let you travel responsibly. By choosing such accommodations, you not only experience Akureyri's beauty but also contribute to preserving it.

Local activities & experiences

Explore Akureyri like a local

Thanks to the close-knit community vibe of guesthouses, travellers often find themselves privy to local events or activities that might not be widely advertised. It could be a local music performance, an art exhibition, or a community gathering. By staying in a guesthouse, you become a part of the local fabric, even if it's just for a few days.

Conclusion: Enhancing the Akureyri adventure with guesthouses

While the allure of hotels in Akureyri, Iceland, is undeniable, guesthouses offer a fresh, intimate, and culturally rich perspective to your travels.

