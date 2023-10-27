The Irrigator
Leeton's Mitch Hardie given a second season at AFL club Geelong

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:33pm
Leeton's Mitch Hardie has secured a contract extension at Geelong. Picture by Geelong Football Club
Leeton's Mitch Hardie has secured a contract extension at Geelong. Picture by Geelong Football Club

LEETON-Whitton footballer Mitch Hardie has secured a second season at Geelong.

