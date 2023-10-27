LEETON-Whitton footballer Mitch Hardie has secured a second season at Geelong.
The mid-season draftee signed a new one-year contract with the Cats last week.
Hardie's AFL dream came true in June when he was picked up by Geelong from the SANFL.
The 26-year-old played nine VFL games for Geelong, where he averaged 18 disposals a game. Hardie was an emergency for Geelong's final AFL game of the year.
Geelong general manager - football Andrew Mackie is keen to see what Hardie can produce going forward.
"After joining via the mid-season draft and spending just over four months at the club, we look forward to seeing Mitch continue to develop, learn and improve in 2024 with a full pre-season under his belt," Mackie said.
Speaking after being picked up mid-season, Hardie labelled the deal with Geelong a "dream come true".
"I've always wanted to get the best out of myself as a person, as a footballer and there's no doubt there was some tough times along the way but to do it and not only make my family proud but the people that supported me and believed in me along the way from back home and all the footy clubs I've been involved with, it means just as much to them but to me it means a lot to prove a lot of people right that supported me along the way," he said.
