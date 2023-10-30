The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

Leeton squash has teams finish with a rare draw

October 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alayna Croucamp plays a forehand shot with Nic Croucamp ready to react in the sister-brother match up. Picture supplied
Alayna Croucamp plays a forehand shot with Nic Croucamp ready to react in the sister-brother match up. Picture supplied

Regular competition for the Leeton Squash Club started off with a bang after the completion of the club championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.