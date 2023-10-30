Regular competition for the Leeton Squash Club started off with a bang after the completion of the club championships.
The Croucamps got the ball rolling with an excellent match, Nicholas defeating his sister Alayna 11-6, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9.
Erin Draper defeated Ruby Miller and Charmaine Lee won against Nicole Onwuekwe.
Will Rawle defeated Col Thompson and Christopher Newman got the better of Miranda Tait, which saw team Mariners sail home for the win.
The Wanderers remain undefeated at the top-of-the-table.
Jack Miller and Chevaughn Moore ensured the Wanderers winning form continued by recording solid wins.
Tuesday night and the Kings downed the Wildcats.
Brad Woolner defeated Declan Ryan.
Brodie Lashbrook made it one-all by defeating Gary Thompson 12-10, 12-10, 6-11, 11-6.
Cadell Thompson secured the win for the Kings by defeating Ondria Miller in a cracking match, Cadell winning 12-10, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Breakers defeated the Taipans, with Lauren Wickes and Will Nardi winning their matches.
Will Rawle secured some points for the Taipans by defeating Kathryn Bechaz 11-4, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9.
Maanu Alexander and Adrian Sheldrick are both in fine form, they both won their matches 3-0.
The match-of-the-week went to Eden Reilly and Callum Sheldrick, Eden winning 7-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8.
Wednesday night had the Lions defeat the Magpies.
Bryan Shepley, Naomi Rawle and Evonne Sadler all won their matches.
Michael DiLorenzo was the sole winner for the Magpies.
The Demons had a clean sweep against the Crows, with Sean Ryan, Paul Payne, Brendon Looby and Evonne Sadler all winning their games.
In a very rare event, the Tigers and the Cats played out a draw.
David Cross defeated Brodie Lashbrook 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 and Garry Walker defeated Jason Curry 11-8, 11-9, 9-11,1 1-7, which made it 2-0 for the Tigers.
Lizette Taylor defeated Adele Thompson 11-7,15-13,11-7 and Rose Looby defeated Bear Wynn 11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, which squared results up resulting in a draw.
