Wodonga Raiders are building their big man ranks as they target a return to finals, but it comes at a cost for the Leeton-Whitton Crows.
The club has signed 190cm-plus twins Jaxon and Blake Ryan from Riverina Football League outfit Leeton-Whitton.
Raiders had earlier signed 190cm-plus Fletcher Paul, who has played at Euroa in the Goulburn Valley, as well as two games with the Murray Bushrangers.
"It's in step with what we're trying to build, not just for next year, but going forward," coach Marc Almond suggested.
"We're starting to compile a group of guys who are six-foot four, six-foot five and upwards, it will help with our key positions stocks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"And it's not just height, but athletic height for players who can play multiple positions. We feel we've got some really talented young guys coming in that department and hopefully they can develop into good Ovens and Murray players over the next couple of years."
Blake Ryan played 15 games for the Crows this year, claiming the best first year player, while Jaxon played 13 matches.
"Jaxon can play both ends of the ground or through the ruck, while Blake can also play through the ruck, off a wing, they've got a lot of upside," Almond added.
Raiders are building a strong connection to Leeton Whitton.
Jason Burke has impressed in his two years, prior to suffering a knee injury in June this year.
And the club's biggest off-season signing so far, former GWS and Western Bulldogs' player Sam Darley, coached the Crows in 2021.
