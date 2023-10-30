Fully fledged 15s women's competition on SIRU's agenda

Southern Inland are looking to expand their women's competition to the full 15-a-side format in 2024.
Clubs have been asked for their input ahead of next month's annual general meeting.
The women's game returned to Southern Inland in 2013 in the sevens format and it was expanded to the current 10s in 2019.
However aligning with the representative format is part of the reason behind the push.
The feedback from clubs will determine the format of next season.
"Clubs are reviewing it in their own environment and will tell us what they think," Southern Inland rugby manager Heffernan said.
"We need the clubs to be on board to make changes happen so we will wait and see what the clubs say."
While there is a pathway going all the way to the Olympics in sevens rugby, 10s was introduced to allow for longer games, more playing time for players and to allow for a more diverse type of player.
Heffernan believes further expansion will only continue to boost the competition.
"We can get to the traditional format and get out of limbo land between sevens and 15s," he said.
"It is a more inclusive game, it brings more people into the game and it leads better into the rep pathways.
"It also means if we have players in the Super W, who are encouraged to play 15s during the season they can stay rather than play in Canberra."
There was a strong Southern Inland flavour in the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels team, which was a 15s competition, at the Australian Rugby Shield in Brisbane this season with eight players from the region selected.
There has also been a number of Super W players based in the region.
Heffernan believes it shows the 15s talent already among the current playing stocks.
Women's numbers have been a concern in Southern Inland in recent seasons.
Only six clubs took part this season after Leeton were late withdrawals. Albury didn't take part either while Tumut only returned to the fold this season.
If the competition is expanded to 15s, Heffernan doesn't want it to be an extra deterrent for clubs.
Instead he's confident the competition can accommodate those lighter on in numbers.
"It will be similar to 2019 if it is successful and will have conditions for clubs that don't have a starting 15 on any given Saturday the opportunity to play with lesser numbers and equal numbers," Heffernan said.
"We will work through the details with the clubs when the time comes.
"We've got a junior competition now which is hopefully going to feed players in the senior teams over time as well.
"I know those clubs who struggled in 2023 have already started their process to try to engage quality coaches to train up these players if they do move to 15s."
A decision is set to be confirmed at the competition's annual general meeting on November 11.
