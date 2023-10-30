MIA farmers and landholders are being urged to carefully manage and monitor hay bales this fire season.
Although there have been few incidents so far in the MIA, a spate in other areas like the Murray in recent years has resulted in expensive losses for farmers.
"Things are always changing so it's more important than ever that people think about how they manage their bales as the weather warms up and the weather dries out - especially amid harvest," NSW RFS Operational Officer Shane Smith said.
NSW RFS District Coordinator Gerard James said farmers should regularly inspect hay bales by using a moister probe during the baling process, breaking them open post baling or by inserting a crowbar or metal rod to assess temperature.
"If the bar or metal rod comes out hot then there is a problem and the hay bale needs to be pulled apart as soon as possible to cool," Officer James said.
"There is considerable risk of hay igniting when it has been stacked while wet or not cured, so we recommend hay is stored in a dry, well-ventilated area away from other machinery at all times. Previous season's hay also has the potential to ignite if moister enters the bales."
Today the Lower Central Western Plains fire district, which includes Bland and Temora Shires, was in total fire ban however the MIA remains on permit conditions.
Meanwhile, Mr Smith said expects there will be few hazard reduction burns occurring in the MIA for the rest of the year.
Crews successfully undertook controlled burns in the vicinity of Manera Street and Rifle Range Road in Griffith on October 27.
"These controlled burns will help protect properties and assets in those areas and help firefighters to control any future grass fires head of the bush fire danger period," Mr Smith said.
"We had three brigades and seven trucks that managed to clear the entire area successfully, carried out for the Griffith Aboriginal Land Council.
"From here, conditions are going to be too hot and dry to carry out much else and there are currently no plans to carry out other burns in other parts of the area, including Leeton."
