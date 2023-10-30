The Irrigator

Further hazard reduction burns 'unlikely' for MIA this year

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MIA RFS Operational Officer Shane Smith is warning landholders and farmers to prepare and be vigilant for possible hay bale fires this summer. Picture file
MIA RFS Operational Officer Shane Smith is warning landholders and farmers to prepare and be vigilant for possible hay bale fires this summer. Picture file

MIA farmers and landholders are being urged to carefully manage and monitor hay bales this fire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.