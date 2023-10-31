SEEKING legal help and assistance can be a daunting experience and one many put on the backburner for "another day".
To combat this, a community event will be taking place at the Leeton TAFE campus on November 16 that will be dedicated to providing support for individuals facing a range of legal challenges.
This event will offer assistance to those seeking a free NSW birth certificate, legal advice for those dealing with unpaid fines, family law issues, money troubles and housing and also those interested in creating a will.
Riverina CLSD Justice Partnership co-ordinator and event organiser, Melissa Van Lierop, encouraged anyone who needed help in these areas to take part.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Our community event is about ensuring that nobody is left behind - that everyone deserves access to essential legal services, including documents like a birth certificate or will," she said.
At this event, Leeton shire residents will have the opportunity to access a variety of legal services.
"A birth certificate is often taken for granted, but getting a job, enrolling in education, opening a bank account or applying for a driver licence can be difficult without one. We are here to guide eligible* individuals through the process," Ms Van Lierop said.
Lawyers will be on hand to do free legal checks, speaking with people about what legal issues they can provide advice and guidance on, including family law issues, housing, money troubles and fines.
There will also be access to unpaid fines solutions.
"We understand the financial burdens unpaid fines can create," Ms Van Lierop said.
"We're here to help attendees navigate and resolve these issues with the help from Legal Aid NSW lawyers and their work and development order team."
The Macarthur Legal Centre will also be on hand during the event to assist with will preparation and creation.
The event will be held on November 16 from 10am to 3pm at the Leeton TAFE campus.
For more information call 1300 488 226 or email community@intereach.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.