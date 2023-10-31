The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt
Photos

Riverina Riding Club, based in Leeton, hosts first dressage jackpot competition

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riders from across the region converged on Leeton shire for the Riverina Riding Club's first dressage jackpot competition. Picture supplied
Riders from across the region converged on Leeton shire for the Riverina Riding Club's first dressage jackpot competition. Picture supplied

THE Riverina Riding Club hosted competitors from across the region at its first dressage jackpot in Leeton recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.