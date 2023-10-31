THE Riverina Riding Club hosted competitors from across the region at its first dressage jackpot in Leeton recently.
There were 28 entries on the day, with 57 tests ridden. Club president Natalie O'Leary was thrilled with the number of participants.
"We were extremely happy with the entry numbers considering several other major events were scheduled for the same weekend," she said.
"It was fantastic to see riders from other NSW clubs, as well as Victorian border clubs supporting the event."
The club has a fantastic location, including a larger sand area for warm up, one sand dressage arena and a newly-built grass dressage area.
"The grounds were looking amazing as mother nature was kind enough to give us 26mm of rain the Wednesday before the competition, just to settle the dust and freshened the grass up nicely," O'Leary said.
"We could not have ordered more impressive weather for the event, with the grounds in tip top shape, the competitors congratulated the club on our impressive venue.
"One even stating that it was a hidden gem."
The club was founded in 2018 and is based at the Wamoon Recreational Reserve.
The grounds are surrounded by orange groves and large established trees offering sheltered and shady camping/parking spots.
The recent event was strongly-supported by club volunteers and could not have taken place without their valuable assistance in conducting gear checks, marshalling, pencilling, collect tests on the day and the office bearers who got the scores online for live results.
"The day ran smoothly and was a relaxed and supportive day for all attendees," O'Leary said.
"We had two amazing judges. Jo Hoole from Woomargama, NSW and Sally Mizzi from Whittlesea in Victoria to officiate at our event."
The major sponsor for our event was Leeton Toyota and minor sponsor CopRice.
Jackpot winners:
Level two champion: Mia Baxter riding Bella Trix from Narrandera Riding Club.
Reserve champion: Barb Chenoweth riding Santa from Albury Wodonga Adult Riding Club.
Level three champion: Rebecca Bell riding Merriview Raven from Riverina Riding Club.
Reserve champion: Rebecca Bell riding Narrego Acre Ridge from Riverina Riding Club.
Level four champion: Samantha Arthur riding Adalie Park Cheval Delight from Cobram Barooga RC.
Reserve champion : Jeanette Ross riding Madeleine from Holbrook Adult Riding Club Inc.
Level five champion: Amanda Moses riding Bamborough Andre from Wagga and District ARC.
Reserve champion: Tracy Fletcher riding Quiz from Riverina Riding Club.
