IF THERE is one thing that keeps the world turning, even during the hard times, it is community goodwill.
Leeton's Golden Apple has been giving back to the community for decades, with individuals, community groups, charities and sporting groups typically among the recipients over that period.
Last month, the supermarket was able to present donations from its annual Community Chest fund to several community groups in the shire.
The IGA Community Chest raises money predominantly through the sale of Community Co. products.
This year Can Assist Leeton, JumpStart, Leeton Red Cross and Leeton Lions Club were chosen to receive funds as a result.
Each group was presented with just under $700.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In total the Golden Apple IGA Leeton was able to return $2786.12 to the community through this program.
The Fiumara family said it would like to thank all its customers for its support over the past 50-plus years.
"It is because of your support we are able to return these funds to the community," the family said.
Each of the groups will now use the money to continue on with the important work they do within the Leeton shire community.
Residents can continue to support this initiative throughout the next 12 months by purchasing Community Co. products at the Golden Apple.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.