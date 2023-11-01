The Leeton Soldiers Club's 2023 triples champions have been crowned.
After an extra time victory against Terry Dale in round one and a final bowl win against Leo Plant in last week's semi final, Greg Bowyer and his team of Bill Mitchell and John Breed again kept supporters and spectators on the edge of their seats.
They recorded another narrow 18-17 victory. Down 13-5 after eleven ends, all seemed lost for Bowyer and his team.
However, winning seven of the remaining 10 ends secured the unexpected win. It would be remiss not to mention the effort of Greg Caffery, who was a more than an adequate fill-in for Mitchell in the team's preliminary rounds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In social bowls, also played on Thursday, Rattles Retallick again found himself on the wrong side of the ledger, this time going down 18-13 against a rampaging Leo Plant in the battle of sticks on rink seven.
On rink five, four shots on the final two ends wasn't enough to get Dale over the line against Larry Harrison, who hung onto record a three shot 20-17 win.
Scoring 14 shots in the last six ends saw John Leech have a demoralising 21-18 victory over Phil Morris.
No wrong biases were recorded for the afternoon, but the regular contributors were responsible for the resting touchers.
They were Ashley McAliece and John Leech. Nominations for the last of the club's championships, the drawn fours, are being taken.
