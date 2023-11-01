The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

The Leeton Soldiers Club's men's triples champions have been crowned for 2023

By Wrong Bias
November 1 2023 - 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Hillier makes a delivery on the greens at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied
Ken Hillier makes a delivery on the greens at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied

The Leeton Soldiers Club's 2023 triples champions have been crowned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.