One of the state's most significant wetlands and, Leeton's own hidden gem, has been fully re-opened to public access.
The Fivebough Wetlands had been closed following flood damage repairs funded by the NSW government.
Crown Lands in the Department of Planning and Environment contracted Boots Civil to assist with repairs to the wetlands, which were inundated and damaged by flooding late last year, forcing its part closure.
Project work included repair of water damaged walking trails to reinstate the continuous pedestrian loop around the wetlands, which is highly popular for visitors.
Work has also been undertaken to repair, raise and reinforce water channels and improve erosion protection, water flow and quality.
Crown Lands is assessing further potential work to resurface the lower and northern sections of the walking track to improve the visitor experience.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the flood repair work would support tourism in Leeton.
"The Fivebough Wetlands are a tourism gem and of international significance for the NSW environment so these repairs to restore full and safe public access following last year's floods is fantastic for the Riverina," Mr Kamper said.
The Fivebough Wetlands are a bird watchers' paradise with over 170 species, including vulnerable and endangered birds like magpie geese, freckled and blue-billed ducks, brolgas, black-tailed godwits, Australasian bitterns and Australian painted snipes.
The 342-hectare reserve, which is listed under the Ramsar Convention as a wetlands of international significance for conserving biological diversity, are free to visit, accessible and family friendly with an interpretive centre, lookouts, picnic area and public toilets.
The wetlands are home to some of the Murray-Darling Basin's highest bird numbers and also supports threatened plant communities as well as other wildlife from kangaroos, echidnas, lizards and snakes to water-rats, frogs and aquatic snails.
Boots Civil project manager Grant Dowling was pleased the Leeton shire company assisted with the project.
"It was great to assist a significant local project such as this to improve safety and help restore public access to the wetlands," he said.
For further information on the wetlands visit www.fiveboughwetlands.org.au.
