THERE will be many special touches to this year's Leeton Outback Band Spectacular to add to what is already a huge fanfare.
The spectacular will be held from November 10 to 12, with a range of events planned to bring music, song and joy to life.
Bands from across the state are travelling to participate and there will be many opportunities for everyone to catch them playing.
A highlight every year is the massed band performance, which will take place on Saturday, November 11 and this year there's plenty to be excited about, according to musical director Ruth Tait.
Composer Ralph Hultgren is allowing the event to perform a piece that hasn't been published yet, meaning those in audience will be the first to hear it. The work is titled the Bombala Monaro Suite.
"We thought we had the whole suite for the massed band, but we didn't, so I got in touch with Ralph and he spoke to his publishers," Mrs Tait said.
"So we have received a pre-published copy, pre-release to perform at the concert.
"It's happening, it's exciting. Ralph is coming and he is going to conduct it. It's just amazing."
Other famous and renowned conductors will also be coming to town for the event and the Leeton community is urged to take part in the event.
On November 11, bands such as The Marching Koalas, The Golden Kangaroos, Leeton Town Band, Hunter Wind Ensemble, Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective, Riverina Concert Band - Wagga Wagga, Australian Army Band Kapooka and more will hit the stage at Mountford Park from 9am for all to enjoy.
Some of these musicians will also play a special role in Leeton's Remembrance Day activities later that morning.
From 7pm that same night, the famous massed band concert will get underway at the Leeton Soldiers Club, but tickets must be snapped up quickly to secure a seat.
The last event to round out the weekend will be a breakfast and more live music in Mountford Park from 8.30am to noon. Massed band concert tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/leeton-outback-band-spectacular-massed-band-concert.
