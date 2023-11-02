BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and embrace the tranquility of rural living while enjoying the convenience of being just minutes from Leeton.
This four-acre property offers both serene country living and/or investment opportunities.
The main house boasts three spacious bedrooms, ensuring space for family and guests. Two separate living areas offer versatility for relaxation, entertainment, and family gatherings.
"One of the highlights of this property is the fully self-contained, one-bedroom granny flat, perfect for extended family, rental income, or even a guest/teenagers retreat," selling agent Andrew Pellow said.
Outdoors, you'll find a plunge pool and therapeutic spa, providing year-round relaxation and entertainment options. The 8.5Kw solar system ensures energy efficiency and cost savings.
For those with hobbies or storage needs, this property has you covered with multiple shedding options, including a massive 10.5m x 10.5m barn-style shed with additional height to accommodate the caravan.
The four-bay car shed offers ample space for vehicles and equipment storage.
The R5 zoning allows for potential subdivision opportunities (STCA).
Water supply is no concern, as the property is connected to town water and comes with 2ML of high-security water and a storage dam.
