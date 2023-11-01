THE Leeton Eagles have signalled they mean business this season in the MIA League after registering two crushing victories over Narrandera.
The women's side was first up on court, with the score blowing out to 78-23 in Leeton's favour, while in the men's the Eagles couldn't stopped, smashing Narrandera 121-42.
The comprehensive victories were another 'W' in the column for the two Leeton sides, who are cruising along very well as the competition reaches its halfway point.
Women's coach Josh Clyne was impressed with the scoreline in both matches, but said there was no time for his team to rest on their laurels.
"I know Narrandera were missing a couple of players, but we obviously performed pretty well to get a score like that," he said.
"The girls are playing really well so far. There's still some improvement, but it looks promising."
The women's Eagles are the reigning champions of the competition, while the men's side are pushing to make a grand final appearance in 2023.
The men have lost just the one match this season, while the women are undefeated.
This weekend the Eagles will host Griffith in two huge matches at Leeton Indoor Stadium.
The men's side will be hoping to improve on their last performance against the Demons in round one, where a lack of discipline contributed to their defeat.
The women will have their guard up, with the Griffith side improving plenty since the first match up.
"The team is looking pretty good ... the whole team is available," Clyne said.
"We'll be in for a big test. Griffith will no doubt we stronger this time around, so we need to be ready.
"We've got a solid squad this year and it's been good having that consistency around the team."
Clyne said while it may not appear to be the case given recent scorelines, he would like the team to work on their scoring percentages and improve that this weekend.
"Our offence is a little clunky at times, but our defence has been really strong, which has offset that a little bit, so it's really good," he said.
"It's a really well balanced team, so hopefully we can get another win this weekend."
