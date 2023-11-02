The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

Leeton's veterans week of golf a success in 2023

November 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken and Karen Thompson won the longest drive. Picture supplied
Ken and Karen Thompson won the longest drive. Picture supplied

GOLFERS from across the district recently descended on Leeton for the veterans week of golf event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.