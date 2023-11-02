GOLFERS from across the district recently descended on Leeton for the veterans week of golf event.
Held at the Leeton golf course, the four-day competition was a huge success.
Among the highlights during the week was the longest drive competition.
In 2023, this was taken out by Ken and Karen Thompson, who travelled from Bundaberg to take part.
Two other couples from Queensland also joined the more than 60 visitors and Leeton shire veteran golfers to hit the course and enjoy the town's hospitality.
The prize for the longest drive was a bottle of Fiumara 7 Angelo Blend, a multiple winner of the best fortified wine at the prestigious AWC Vienna, the largest officially recognised wine competition in the world.
The veterans week of golf was organised by Leeton golf professional Jason Mimmo.
For more information about upcoming competitions and events at the golf course, head into the pro shop.
